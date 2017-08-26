 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Raiders DE LaTroy Lewis scores defensive touchdown

Former Vol makes a splash.

By Terry A. Lambert
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough weekend for us Tennessee fans. We need something to cheer us up. Let’s watch a former Tennessee Volunteer make a splash in the NFL.

Yes, that was former Vol LaTroy Lewis housing what was ruled to be a fumble. The defensive end is taking advantage of his opportunity with the Raiders after flashing in rookie camp. Hopefully Lewis finds a way to stick on this roster. Tonight certain won’t hurt him.

