WATCH: Raiders DE LaTroy Lewis scores defensive touchdown

It’s been a tough weekend for us Tennessee fans. We need something to cheer us up. Let’s watch a former Tennessee Volunteer make a splash in the NFL.
Housed it.@UnitedSt8Of_Ham knocked it loose. @MrPrimetime4 ran it back. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/YizvnddH6O— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) August 27, 2017
Yes, that was former Vol LaTroy Lewis housing what was ruled to be a fumble. The defensive end is taking advantage of his opportunity with the Raiders after flashing in rookie camp. Hopefully Lewis finds a way to stick on this roster. Tonight certain won’t hurt him.