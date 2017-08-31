WATCH: Steelers’ Josh Dobbs runs in the game winning touchdown to beat the Panthers

We already showed you Joshua Dobbs’ outstanding deep ball to Justin Hunter, now let’s watch him win the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That looked familiar, didn’t it? Dobbs scored the game winner with just two seconds left on the clock to give the Steelers the win. He finishes tonight 16-23, 212 yards and a touchdown. He added 5 carries for just 9 yards, but got that game winning touchdown.