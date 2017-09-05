A Star is Born: Marquez Callaway Emerges for Tennessee in Comeback win over Georgia Tech

Tennessee looked finished. It was in the 2nd half, the offense was dead — the Vols were looking dead ahead at a loss. Until Marquez Callaway came down with this ball from Quinten Dormady late in the third quarter.

Marquez Callaway with a heckuva touchdown catch to bring Tennessee within a score. Nice block by Jack Jones — now at right tackle. pic.twitter.com/wjdcTQbeL2 — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) September 5, 2017

Tennessee had to have someone step up and make a play. Marquez Callaway filled that void and then some. The sophomore receiver wasn’t even listed as a starter on the initial two man depth chart, but saw his opportunity arise after the injury to Jauan Jennings in the first half.

After another letdown from the defense, Callaway exploded — taking this short pass to the house after a stiff arm.

Again. @CallawayMarquez. This time with the stiff arm and jets. pic.twitter.com/dxmc5Q0cdD — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) September 5, 2017

That’s some legit speed, and it kept the Vols breathing. As it turned out, Tennessee would need another huge play to stay alive. He delivered once again.

Wow. Wow. Callaway. 3 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs and THIS: pic.twitter.com/0xA8uDIjPO — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) September 5, 2017

Without Jennings, you got the feeling that the Vols passing game would struggle. It did in most aspects, but Callaway bailed out the Vols with three game-breaking plays.

Callaway ended up catching four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns on the night. John Kelly might have been the guy that put the Vols over the top, but Callaway brought Tennessee back to life when things looked bleak.

We’ll wait and see what the status of Jauan Jennings is, but the Vols appear to have another big time outside threat in Marquez Callaway.