Tennessee offensive lineman Tanner Antonutti takes medical retirement

In a post today at Volquest.com, Tennessee offensive lineman Tanner Antonutti announced his retirement from the game. Antonutti, a former three-star prospect, was a part of Jeremy Pruitt’s initial class at Tennessee.

Antonutti was the 23rd ranked player out of the state of Tennessee in the 2018 class. He committed in July of 2017 and stayed on throughout the coaching search to sign early, almost exactly a year ago today.

He dealt with a severe back injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the season, including all of fall camp. The former mid-state prospect was told by doctors that his playing days were over, but Jeremy Pruitt offered him the chance to stay involved. Antonutti will stay on as a student coach as he works towards earning his degree.

Antonutti will stay on his academic scholarship, but Tennessee will be given his initial football scholarship back, meaning Jeremy Pruitt has another slot to work with this offseason.

Antonutti told Volquest that he hopes to soak everything in over the next three years and become a coach after his time is up at Tennessee.