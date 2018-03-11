Tennessee adds grad transfer running back from Michigan State

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has wasted no time adding depth to the Vols roster.

On Sunday, he picked up his third graduate transfer this offseason, this time in Michigan State running back Madre London.



London announced his decision to head to Knoxville via twitter.



With much consideration, I have officially committed to the University of Tennessee. #GoVols #RockyTop ⚪️ — Madre London (@madrelondon) March 11, 2018

London now joins former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst and former Michigan kicker Ryan Rice who have chosen to spend their final year of eligibility on the Hill.

In a meeting with the media earlier this week, Pruitt announced his intentions to move current sophomore running back Carlin Fils-Aime into the secondary as more of an experiential move for spring practice.



If the move to corner turns into a permanent role for Fils-Aime, London will join a unit with little experience heading into next season.



With the return of sophomore Ty Chandler, the Vols only have one player left at the position who saw the field last season in a back up roll behind John Kelly.



Behind Chandler are two sophomores in Tim Jordan and Trey Coleman, neither of which saw the field in 2017 but are expected to be in the rotation in 2018.



Another addition coming just in time for fall camp will be former 3-star running back Jeremy Banks who was part of Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class. .



London, a Ft. Lauderdale native, was a 3-star prospect coming out of Florida powerhouse St Thomas Aquinas in the 2014 class according to 247 sports.



In three seasons at Michigan State, London racked up 924 yards and eight touchdowns on 230 yards during his time in East Lansing.

