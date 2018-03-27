Watch: Tennessee releases video of head coach Jeremy Pruitt getting after it in practice

There’s a new sheriff in town, but you already knew that. What we haven’t seen is live action of new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt in action. That changes now, thanks to this awesome video by the VFL Films crew.

Check out coach Pruitt absolutely getting after it during a weekend practice session.

“Are you relentless? Do you never quit? Do you play smart? Do you attack the football? Do you secure the football? That’s what we’re going to focus on the spring.”

That’s a little different feel than the previous staff gave off, isn’t it? We obviously won’t really know what the new staff is going to bring to the table until the fall, but the early tidbits are at the very least exciting.

If the press conferences are any indication, Tennessee has got themselves a true football guy as their head coach. His detailed explanation to the media of why he moved Tyler Byrd to safety is something we would have never gotten from Butch Jones.

Words don’t win football games, but it’s hard to deny the change in attitude around this football program so far.