Tennessee just landed their 4th commitment in the span of a week. After receiving a pledge from three-star, 310 pound defensive tackle LeDarrius Cox yesterday afternoon, Tennessee has now received another commitment from another defensive tackle this morning.

This time it was 2019 JUCO defensive tackle Darel Middleton.

God is good.& when they say be Patient and let him do his job. Let him. He’s great at it. I have Committed to The University of Tennessee!! pic.twitter.com/BlszmGeQxJ — BigTimeRel__ (@Darel__) April 5, 2018

That name may ring a bell if you’re a diehard recruiting follower. Middleton committed to Tennessee back in 2015, but was forced to go the JUCO route due to academics.

Middleton is a 6-7, 290 pounder coming out of East Mississippi Community College. He gives Tennessee some length up front on defense and figures to slot in as a 3-4 defense end.

Middleton was committed to Arizona State over the summer last year, but decommitted in September. He drew interest from some of the big time players in college football, picking up offers Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida State and Missouri. He took a visit to Alabama in May of last year.

He’s a pretty athletic guy who doubled as a tight end back in high school. Since hitting the junior college scene, Middleton has bulked up to focus on the offensive side of the ball. He’s a former four-star recruit.

We’ll see what he does with his second chance, starting with the 2019 season.