Tennessee lands commitment from nation’s No. 1 ranked JUCO Linebacker

The Tennessee Volunteers are staying hot on the recruiting trail this weekend. Top ranked JUCO linebacker Lakia Henry committed to Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. This just coming just a week after he called the Vols the leader in his recruitment.

Henry announced the news on Twitter today.

Henry is the No. 2 JUCO player in the country, according to 247 sports. He is the nation’s highest ranked JUCO linebacker. At 6-1, 227, Henry will step onto campus ready to compete for a starting job. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season at Dodge City Community College, Henry totaled 110 tackles on the year. He registered 13 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Henry held offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Nebraska and others. After visiting Ole Miss and Nebraska this weekend, Henry pledged his commitment to Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee.

Henry is the 8th commitment of the 2019 class for Tennessee as it stands today.