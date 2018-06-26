Former Tennessee commit D’Andre Litaker signs with UT-Martin

It was a little over a year ago when mid-state prospect D’Andre Litaker decided to commit to Tennessee. The then four-star prospect was expected to be one of the better players in Tennessee’s 2018 signing class. However, a knee injury early in his senior season at Riverdale brought longevity concerns to the forefront. It was Litaker’s second ACL tear in as many years.

Those injuries coupled with a new staff in Knoxville changed things for Litaker. He decommitted from the Vols in February and didn’t sign anywhere on national signing day. Last week, he decided to sign with Tennessee-Martin.

“I (originally) wanted to go bigger, but this is where God told me to go,” said Litaker, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman. “It’s close enough where my family can come see me play. (Playing football) was the most important thing.” (via the Daily News Journal)

Litaker told the Daily News Journal that he had offers to play at the FBS level, but those offers were all out west. Litaker chose to stay home. The Nashville area standout once held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Florida. Unfortunately for him, the injuries seemed to derail his SEC hopes.

By the end of the 2018 recruiting cycle, Litaker was a three-star prospect checking in at 569th overall in the class, according to 247 Sports.