Report: Finebaum considering other offers if not renewed by ESPN

Every afternoon, Paul Finebaum can be seen and heard across the country, and every afternoon fans don’t miss a chance to share their opinions—no matter how ridiculous they may be—on college football.



Allowing fans to have a platform and share those opinions on a nationally syndicated broadcast is what has made The Paul Finebaum Show one of the most popular on the ESPN family of networks.



Despite the shows run of success however, it all may soon be coming to an end according to a report from Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis.



With Finebaum’s contract with ESPN set to expire in July, it appears that Finebaum will not be attending the conference’s annual SEC Media Days in Atlanta during the week of July 16 if he does not receive an extension from the network. While the SEC has urged ESPN to make a move on Finebaum’s contract, the situation has caused a rift between the league and the sports broadcasting giant.



Finebaum, who is a Memphis native and Tennessee alum, signed on with the SEC Network in 2013 and has hosted a show since the network launched in 2014. He also joins former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and former LSU defensive end Marcus Spears as an analyst on the set of SEC Nation, which airs live on SEC Network on Saturday mornings during football season.



According to Travis, Finebaum has been entertaining other offers. Will ESPN seriously consider not renewing one of their more successful figureheads? With SEC Media Days coming up in a just a matter of weeks, we’ll know soon enough.









