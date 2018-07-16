Massive 2019 nose tackle Elijah Simmons commits to Tennessee

Elijah Simmons narrowed his choices to three schools over the weekend, placing the Vols in the mix with Missouri and Memphis. Two days later, he’s now narrowed his choice to just one. Simmons committed to Tennessee today, posting this video to his twitter account.

The 6-1, 344 pound nose tackle gives Tennessee even more size, which is something that Jeremy Pruitt and his staff has focused on since arriving in Knoxville. Simmons joins 6-7, 290 pound Darel Middleton and 6-4, 305 pound LeDarrius Cox in Tennessee’s 2019 defensive line class.

Simmons is a three-star recruit out of the Nashville area, playing his high school football at Pearl-Cohn. He receiver an offer from the Vols in mid-June, following a camp performance on Tennessee’s campus. A little over a month later, he’s made himself Tennessee’s 14th commitment of the 2019 class.

According to 247 Sports, Simmons is a three-star prospect. He is the 715th rated prospect in the country and the 22nd ranked player out of the state of Tennessee.