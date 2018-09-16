Line released for Tennessee — Florida

Non-conference play is done — at least for several weeks. Now the real season begins. SEC play is up next, and it’s officially Florida week for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Both Tennessee and Florida improved to 2-1 overall with wins over the weekend. The Gators were the much more impressive team this week, beating Colorado State 48-10 in Gainesville. The Vols struggled all day against UTEP, earning an unimpressive win over a bad UTEP squad.

Florida handled their business in week one against Charleston Southern, but lost to Kentucky in week two for the first time in over thirty years.

Following those results, Florida has opened as a five point road favorite for Saturday night’s game in Neyland Stadium, according to Bovada.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Tennessee at 29 percent chance to win against Florida.

If that’s going to happen, Tennessee has to get off to a better start than they have in the last three games. It’s taken them about a quarter to figure things out up front — that can’t happen against SEC opponents.

Will Tennessee be able to cover five points? Let us know below. We’ll have much more on this game as the week rolls on.