Tennessee Recruiting: Vols offer 2020 receiver out of Georgia

Jeremy Pruitt has hit the state of Georgia hard since taking the wheel of the Tennessee football program. It’s actually turned out to be the lifeblood of the 2019 group to this point. The ball really got rolling with Wanya Morris and Ramel Keyton committing in May.

The Keyton commitment was and is a big deal, considering who his quarterback is. Tennessee is going hard after 2020 passer Harrison Bailey, who is expected to be among the highest rated quarterbacks next year. Keyton’s commitment can only help the Vols there.

This weekend, Tennessee offered another one of Bailey’s receivers from Marietta. Kobe Stewart picked up an offer from the Vols, giving him his fourth FBS offer so far.

Blessed to receive an offer The University of Tennessee #GBO pic.twitter.com/oUOv7A9ADz — TH(E) KOBÈ STEWART ✍ (@kob3__) September 30, 2018

Louisville, Memphis and MTSU are Stewart’s other reported offers.

The 6-3, 180 pound receiver prospect has yet to be ranked, but is labelled as a three-star prospect, according to Rivals. Tennessee currently has two commitments in their 2020 class, one of which being receiver Antonio Barber.

It’s extremely early in the process for Stewart, but it’s a name to file away for later.