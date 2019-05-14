2020 guard Keon Johnson has Tennessee in final three, sets commitment date

One of the biggest targets on Tennessee’s 2020 recruiting board has narrowed it down to a final three. Bell Buckle, Tennessee’s own Keon Johnson announced Tennessee, Ohio State and Virginia as his top options on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson also announced a decision date of August 6th.

Johnson is a highly ranked four-star prospect, checking in as the 30th overall prospect in the 2020 class. He’s the 7th rated shooting guard in the class and the top player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247 Sports.

Tennessee has one more year with Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden (and potentially Jordan Bone) in the backcourt before needing a near complete overhaul to start the 2020 season. The Vols have five-star Josiah James ready to take over, but not much else. Five-star 2020 small forward Corey Walker Jr. and three-star 2019 small forward Davonte Gaines will play into this equation as well. Rising junior Jalen Johnson will be more heavily leaned on going forward, also.

For Johnson, he’s already taken official visits to each of his final three schools. He saw Ohio State last weekend and visited Tennessee and Virginia last fall. He would likely be able to slide directly into the starting lineup for the home state Volunteers to open the 2020 season.

For what it’s worth, Johnson has four crystal ball projections pointing towards Tennessee at this point, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-5 shooting guard averaged 24.6 points per game for Bell Buckle during the 2018-19 season, adding over eight rebound per game, along with 3.2 assists. He’s a two time Mr. Basketball winner in the state of Tennessee.