Ebony Jackson decommits from Tennessee

2020 running back Ebony Jackson announced his decommitment from Tennessee on Saturday night. The three-star running back committed to the Vols on April 6th.

My recruitment is now 100% open ✊ pic.twitter.com/TpYBK71cTc — ebony jackson ✞ ¹ (@heavoo6) May 18, 2019

“This has been a very well thought out and extremely tough decision for me, but I have decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee and reopen my recruitment,” Jackson said in his note on Twitter.

Jackson was Tennessee’s only running back commitment to this point in the 2020 cycle.

The Marietta, Georgia native currently ranks just outside of the top 500 prospects in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports. However, that’s likely due for a change.

Jackson picked up an offer from Alabama just eight days ago, which likely played into his decision to decommit. He’s also added offers from Maryland and West Virginia this month. He can probably expect even more offers with his recruitment officially back open.

The 6-1, 205 pound back is also a track and field star, offering an interesting blend of size and speed. We’ll see if the Vols can stay involved here over the summer months.