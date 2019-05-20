Watch: Tennessee turns practice field into paintball course for recruits, players and coaches

The recruiting world calls for a lot of creativity these days. Whether it’s social media or doing something unique on campus, schools are constantly evolving and looking for new ideas.

Tennessee came up with a new one this weekend, turning a football practice field into a full-fledged paintball course. Currently players along with recruits that were visiting got in on the action. Jeremy Pruitt and some of his staff even joined in.

Here’s the video.

Practice Field ➡️ Paintball Field



Who had more fun... the players or the coaches? #PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/C5SXTKTsUo — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) May 20, 2019

Among those visiting this weekend were five-star athlete Arik Gilbert, four-star offensive lineman Cooper Mays and four-star defensive lineman Tyler Baron. Freshman quarterback Brian Mauer and sophomore cornerback Alontae Taylor can be seen in the video as well.