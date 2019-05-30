The SEC released it’s conference schedule for the men’s basketball league on Wednesday, giving the Tennessee Volunteers a small preview of what’s to come in 2020.

On top of the annual home-and-home series with the Kentucky Wildcats, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Vanderbilt Commodores, the Vols will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers twice as well.

Other games include trips to Alabama, Athens, Missouri, and Starkville. Tennessee hosts Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Dates, times, and all that jazz will be released later in the year.

You can check out the schedule in its entirety here.