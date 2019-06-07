Report: Tennessee still trying with top grad-transfer option Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Just when you thought things were wrapped up and the Tennessee 2019-20 basketball roster was set, Jeff Goodman reports otherwise. According to Goodman, Tennessee has not stopped trying with Kerry Blackshear Jr. — the top grad-transfer option on the market.

Another school involved in the Kerry Blackshear recruitment is Arkansas, sources told @Stadium. Blackshear visited Florida today, Texas A&M and Kentucky in the mix. Gonzaga and Tennessee also trying, per sources. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 6, 2019

Blackshear announced his intentions to transfer after head coach Buzz Williams announced that he was going to Texas A&M. Blackshear then declared for the NBA Draft, but decided to withdraw his name shortly after. He’s now back on the market, hearing from plenty of programs.

Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida have been the three schools connected the most to Blackshear, but Tennessee has been labeled a ‘darkhorse’ in this race since the beginning.

Tennessee saw both Jordan Bone and Grant Williams leave early for the NBA Draft, but they filled those spots by adding transfers Uros Plavsic and Victor Bailey Jr.

The Vols also signed five-star guard Josiah James, four-star forward Olivier Robinson-Nkamhoua and three star forwards Davonte Gaines and Drew Pember. All of those additions have left Tennessee with a full roster, but Barnes and his staff are still trying for Blackshear. If Tennessee pulled off the upset here and landed Blackshear, one currently scholarship player would have to go.

Tennessee still could use some help in the frontcourt without Kyle Alexander or Grant Williams in the picture. Blackshear could be the band-aid that keeps Tennessee competitive this season as they wait for a potentially stout 2020 class.

Blackshear is 6-10, 250 pounds and averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season at Virginia Tech. He’s originally from Orlando and took a visit with the close to home Gators earlier this week.