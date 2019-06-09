Report: Tennessee offers 2019 PF Josaphat Bilau

It’s been an interesting weekend for Tennessee basketball. With no slots remaining on their roster, reports state that the Vols are doing everything they can to land Virginia Tech’s grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. Now Grant Ramey of 247 Sports reports that Tennessee has sent out a new 2019 offer to Josaphat Bilau.

Bilau is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is unranked by 247 Sports. However, he’s gained quite a bit of traction late in the 2019 cycle. Bilau has earned offers from Kansas, Georgetown, Pitt, West Virginia, Georgia, Texas Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Bilau checks in at 6-10, 230 pounds. He’s originally from France, but now plays in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

As mentioned above, Tennessee is currently full on scholarships for the upcoming year. That means if Tennessee were to gain a commitment from Bilau, someone on the current roster would have to go.

Tennessee added four-star forward Olivier Robinson-Nkamhoua and Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic to bolster the frontcourt after Grant Williams opted to stay in the NBA Draft. The Vols also brought in Josiah James, Davonte Gaines and Drew Pember to make up the rest of the 2019 class.

Rick Barnes will have John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns and Zach Kent returning to the frontcourt for the upcoming season. Tennessee is looking to secure a waiver for Plavsic, which would allow him to play immediate this season.

Adding Bilau would add another body into the mix, but another would have to find a new home elsewhere. While Tennessee’s numbers are full, Rick Barnes and staff are still trying hard to upgrade this roster for next season — with both Bilau and Blackshear.