Bowl Projections: Three potential landing spots for Tennessee

Tennessee is now just one win away from bowl eligibility, following a huge road win at Kentucky last weekend. The Volunteers should have two more wins on the schedule with South Alabama and Vanderbilt left after Georgia this week.

Tennessee also announced that they would not be self-imposing a bowl ban this year following an investigation into the Jeremy Pruitt-era recruiting. This clears the way for a postseason game this year, along with an addition month of practices.

So where could they end up? The projections are all over the map. Tennessee had been a popular choice for the Liberty and Duke’s Mayo Bowl in previous weeks, but now some new games have appeared after a win against a ranked Kentucky team.

Here’s a look at where things stand with three games remaining.

Week 11 Tennessee Bowl Projections

Sporting News: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Bleacher Report: Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Yahoo: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

Probably the most intriguing matchup here would come against Texas in their home state. The Longhorns are 4-5 overall and are currently sputtering down the stretch. It would be a future SEC matchup, and it would be the first meeting between the schools since 1969.

A game against Dave Clawson’s Wake Forest team would be sure to light up the scoreboard. The former Tennessee offensive coordinator has the Demon Deacons sitting at 8-1, but N.C. State and Clemson remain. Wake could grab a higher bowl with a couple more key wins, but they’ll be an option if they drop a couple.

A return trip to Nashville is also on the table, with Minnesota and Wisconsin as the projected opponents. Purdue and Penn State should also be in that same category.

Which potential matchup interests you the most?