Tennessee wearing black uniforms against Georgia

Tennessee is back in black. For the second time this season, the Volunteers will wear the all black look, this time coming against No. 1 Georgia. The first time came in a win over South Carolina.

Tennessee made the announcement on Thursday night.

The Volunteers are 19.5 point underdogs for Saturday’s game against the top-ranked Bulldogs (3:30/CBS). Georgia has seen an alternate look before from Tennessee, coming back in 2015. The Vols knocked off Georgia on that day in a wild one while wearing their ‘smokey grey’ look. Tennessee went back to the grey against Georgia in 2017, but got smoked — 41-0. Josh Heupel will be looking for that 2015 magic this weekend.

Heupel promised a new-age approach, this is part of that. He’s kept things fresh all year long with different uniform combos — all orange, all white, orange pants on the road, and of course the all-black look. What does he have in store down the road? We know supply-chain issues caused Tennessee to stick with a white helmet with their all black look this season.

It’s pretty clear that different looks will be the norm under Heupel and Danny White. Are you okay with the changes? Or is two times too many in one season?