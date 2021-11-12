Report: 2022 Orange and White Game likely won’t be played at Neyland due to renovations

The Orange and White Game might be a road game next season. Volquest reports that Tennessee is exploring other locations for the spring game, due to the renovations at Neyland Stadium. Construction is set to begin after the Vanderbilt game in a couple of weeks.

Volquest also reports that Nissan Stadium in Nashville is one of the options being considered, which seems like the obvious choice.

NEW: Due to construction at Neyland Stadium beginning after the Vanderbilt game, the 2022 Orange and White Game is likely headed on the road in the spring.



It’s an interesting situation here for Tennessee. The spring game is a time to host prospects and build recruiting momentum. They may not have the ability to do that in Knoxville, but taking their program on the road could have some obvious benefits. Taking the biggest event of the offseason to Nashville seems like an easy decision if Neyland is unavailable.

Would anywhere else make sense? I saw Finley Stadium in Chattanooga floated as an option, which would certainly be unique. But Nashville seems like the obvious answer here. Tennessee could turn that into a blowout, end of spring recruiting party with an emphasis on owning the state once again.

It’s also entirely possible that Tennessee ends up in Nashville for the Music City Bowl next month, for what that’s worth.

If Neyland is off the table, where would you take the game?