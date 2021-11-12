 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SEC Week 11 Picks: Straight up and against the spread

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Tennessee Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports

Only three weeks of regular season action remain. Week 11 is here, and we have a handful of fascinating games around the SEC this week.

Tennessee and Georgia get the CBS treatment this weekend as Josh Heupel’s Vols try to knock off the No. 1 team in America. Tennessee is nearly a three touchdown underdog at home, set to face that ridiculously talented Georgia defense.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss is the biggest ranked matchup of the weekend, playing in a game that could go either way. The Aggies need some help from Auburn in a couple of weeks, but they’re still alive in the SEC West race. They’ll need to beat Lane Kiffin’s Rebels on Saturday to stay alive.

South Carolina-Missouri and Arkansas-LSU are toss-ups, while Kentucky looks to rebound against Vanderbilt. Auburn-Mississippi State round out the slate on The Plains.

You can find each of our game picks below, powered by Tallysight.

SEC WEEK 11 PICKS

