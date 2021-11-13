Tennessee-Georgia: How to watch

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-4) are set to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) this afternoon at Neyland Stadium. It’s yet another test for Josh Heupel’s year one Volunteers, who have done nothing but impress since Hendon Hooker took over under center.

Georgia is anchored by a ridiculously talented defense, one that has yet to give up more than 13 points in any game this season. The Bulldogs have playmakers at every level, as Kirby Smart’s elite recruiting is really beginning to pay dividends. Offensively, Stetson Bennett continues to lead Georgia after taking over for JT Daniels following an injury. He’s yet to give the job back, though Daniels is healthy once again.

Tennessee will need an outstanding effort offensively, and they’ll need some help from their defense too. Tim Banks’ unit gave up 42 points to Kentucky last week, which was one of their worst efforts of the season. Still, they came up with a game-changing pick six — something they’ll need some of today if they have any hope of pulling off the upset.

Georgia leads this series 25-23-2. Tennessee’s last win in this series was the Jauan Jennings hail mary win back in 2016.

The Bulldogs are 20 point favorites today, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS

Radio: Vol Network