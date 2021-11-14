Tennessee-ETSU: How to watch

Tennessee basketball has game No. 2 this afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers kicked the season off with a win against Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday, 90-62. Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler led the way with 20 points each.

Tennessee set a school record for three pointers made against UT-Martin, as Rick Barnes has clearly shifted his offensive philosophy this season. With John Fulkerson likely to play today, does that change?

The Volunteers will welcome ETSU, who is coached by former Rick Barnes assistant Desmond Oliver. Oliver spent the last six seasons with Barnes in Knoxville, and how he’s on the other sideline. The Buccaneers lost to App State to open the season last week. ETSU returns six players, while adding six D-1 transfers. They were picked to finish third in the SoCon by the media.

Tennessee leads the all time series with ETSU, 16-2. This will be the final tune-up spot for the Vols before they head to the Mohegan Sun to take on No. 4 Villanova. After that, they’ll take on Purdue or North Carolina, depending on the Saturday result.

The Vols are 17 point favorites over ETSU today, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Thompson-Boling Arena)

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network

