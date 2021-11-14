Tennessee opens as a four touchdown favorite over South Alabama

Tennessee took one on the chin against Georgia on Saturday, the latest victim of the Bulldogs’ march to the College Football Playoff. The Volunteers are now 5-5 with two games remaining, still in great shape to win seven games in Josh Heupel’s first season in Knoxville.

Next up for Tennessee will be South Alabama, the final non-conference game of the regular season. The Vols will close with Vanderbilt after that.

South Alabama also holds a 5-5 record, sitting in a tie for third place in the Sun Belt West. The Jaguars have dropped two straight games and five out of their last seven, after starting the season 3-0. Appalachian State blew out South Alabama on Saturday, 31-7.

They now have a trip to Knoxville up next, and they’ve been installed as 28 point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 64.

The Jaguars are dealing with an injury at the quarterback position, as former Gamecock Jake Bentley went down with an MCL injury two weeks ago. Desmond Trotter took over this week, going 21-38 for 226 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Tennessee and South Alabama do have a common opponent in Bowling Green. The Jaguars came out on top of their meeting, 22-19. Tennessee beat Bowling Green to open the season, 38-6.

The Volunteers are 4-6 against the spread this season.

Tennessee and South Alabama are set for a night kickoff at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

