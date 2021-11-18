Tennessee Football Recruiting: Developments on three targets

Recruiting season is right around the corner with the 2021 season set to wrap up over the next couple of weeks. Believe it or not, the early signing period is less than a month away. Things have been pretty quiet on the Tennessee recruiting front throughout the season as Josh Heupel tries to establish himself in Knoxville. Things have gone pretty well on the football field though, which should help the Vols this offseason.

Finally, we’re starting to get some movement in the 2022 class. Here are three developments to know about as the week draws to a close.

Following a visit to Knoxville last weekend, three-star running back Justin Williams decommitted from West Virginia.

PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION ! pic.twitter.com/7HRieepeEA — JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) November 18, 2021

Williams, the nation’s 369th ranked player per 247Sports, is set for an official visit to Tennessee on December 10th. The Vols obviously could use the depth at running back, and only currently have Dylan Sampson committed to their 2022 class right now.

The 6-0, 205 pound back is out of Dallas, Georgia, and now has a couple of crystal ball projections to land in Knoxville.

Also popping up on the radar is Christian Harrison, a former Liberty commitment. The son of former NFL great Rodney Harrison has now narrowed down his new choices to three — Tennessee, Florida and Nebraska.

Harrison is the 93rd ranked cornerback in the class, per 247Sports. His recruitment has exploded this fall, landing several power five offers over the last couple of months. Harrison was in Knoxville for Tennessee’s blowout win over South Carolina. The 6-0, 183 pound cornerback prospect is out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Finally, Tennessee is also in the running for the top JUCO player in the 2022 class. Jeffrey M’ba, a 6-6, 303 pound defensive lineman out of Independence Community College, narrowed his choices to ten this week.

M’ba is set to officially visit Knoxville on December 3rd. He will take his official to Auburn during the Iron Bowl. M’ba is a native of Congo who played football in France before making the move to the United States. That move is now set to pay off, with more than 30 schools competing to land him.

Tennessee has Rodney Garner on his case, and M’ba has an existing relationship already with linebacker Aaron Willis. He plans to enroll early, and Auburn, Miami and Oregon appear to be the Vols’ stiffest competition here.

The early signing period is set to begin on December 15th and run through the 17th. As the season wraps up, expect plenty more on Josh Heupel’s first class in Knoxville.