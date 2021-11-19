Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Alabama Jaguars

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4) are looking for their sixth win of the year as they head into this week’s contest with the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5, 2-5)

Don’t take the Jags lightly, however. And not just because they have a cool nickname. Greg Stewart’s defense is arguably the best unit in the Sun Belt and is a top-25 unit, nationally. The group could cause some problems for the Vols offense, but the Jags offense is a different story. That side of the ball is nowhere near as efficient.

Regardless, Tennessee needs to be all-in this weekend because it can become bowl-eligible with a win. That should be enough to not overlook the Jaguars, but as we all know, anything is possible.

Overview

All-time series: Tennessee has won the only matchup of this contest, making it 1-0 against South Alabama.

There’s only been one contest up until this point, therefore, the Vols have the streak, so to speak. 2021 offensive and defensive rankings: The Vols currently have the 23rd-ranked offense (52nd passing, 25th rushing) and the 97th-ranked defense (106th passing, 85th rushing). They average 36.1 points per game (18th) and have allowed an average of 29.5 points per game (89th). The Jaguars are 86th in total offense (51st passing, 101st rushing) and are 16th in total defense (31st passing, 22nd rushing). They average 26.4 points per game (76th) on offense and have allowed an average of 23.0 points per game (49th).

What To Watch For

South Alabama’s quarterback situation: Jake Bentley tore his MCL on November 6 and hasn’t played since. He should be back for the season finale against Coastal Carolina, which means it’s currently the Desmond Trotter Show. Trotter isn’t your typical backup, however. He played a solid amount and was a starter in 2020, so there’s plenty of tape to study. There’s definitely a drop-off from Bentley to Trotter, therefore, it will be interesting to see how Tim Banks and the Vols defense attacks him.

Impact Players

Tennessee Volunteers

QB Hendon Hooker: How will Hooker respond after what was probably his worst game of the year?

South Alabama Jaguars

QB Desmond Trotter: The third-year quarterback had an OK 2020 season before giving way to Bentley before this year. He’s a pocket passer like Bentley, so the Vols’ preparation should be around the same.

Game Outlook

This could be a sneaky-good game. South Alabama’s defense is pretty good and while the offense isn’t very good, it’s fair to wonder if the offense will be able to make some plays against a Tennessee defense that’s been on a decline the last few weeks.

And things get taken up a notch when you add in the fact that South Alabama is also fighting for a bowl bid. Plus, they get bragging rights if they win while UT wouldn’t receive any kind of special notoriety if it weren’t for this game possibly being its sixth win.Both teams have something big to play for. In other words: The Jaguars are playing with house money and have everything to gain with an upset win.

The key here is Tennessee’s fast starts. The Vols should cruise to a win if they come out and score a bunch of points in the first quarter, which has been the norm this year. That will allow Tennessee to manage the game in the way that it wants and it will also take away hope from the Jaguars. We all know what can happen if you let an underdog hang around. It will be important that the Vols squash any thought of that early on.

That’s where Heupel comes in. He knows what’s at stake and he’s had this team ready for every game. That won’t change this week. The Vols will be dialed-in and will play their game en route to their sixth win and bowl eligibility.