How to watch: No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Villanova

Tennessee’s first big test comes today in Connecticut. The Volunteers have traveled north to the Mohegan Sun, set to take part in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The four-team bracket also features Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue.

Tennessee faces Jay Wright and the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats today. Villanova is 2-1 on the year, beating Mount St. Mary’s and Howard, while falling to No. 2 UCLA last weekend. The Wildcats finished last season with an 18-7 mark, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova returned four of their top five scorers from a year ago, including Preseason Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie. Tennessee will counter with a veteran group of their own, while adding phenom Kennedy Chandler and sharpshooter Justin Powell to the mix.

It’s early in the season, and we really haven’t seen what Tennessee is made of to this point, but the oddsmakers think this one will come down to the final possession. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Villanova is a 2.5 point favorite today.

How to Watch

Location: Mohegan Sun (Connecticut)

Tip-off Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN News

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network