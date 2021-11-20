How to watch: South Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is looking to clinch bowl eligibility tonight at Neyland Stadium, set to host South Alabama for the final non-conference matchup of the season. The Volunteers, 5-5 overall, have a really nice shot at finishing the year with two straight wins, which would put Josh Heupel at 7-5 in year one. Not bad.

South Alabama is also 5-5 on the year, but the Jaguars have been sputtering down the stretch. They began the year 3-0, but have gone 2-5 since. The Jaguars are dealing with a key injury at quarterback, with former South Carolina Gamecock Jake Bentley sidelined with an MCL injury. Desmond Trotter is expected to get the nod tonight.

Tennessee is coming off of four consecutive tough SEC games, a stretch that they finished 1-3. Will they come out sharp tonight and take care of business?

How to Watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming Link: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network

Odds: Tennessee -27.5 (Via DraftKings Sportsbook)