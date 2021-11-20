 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open game thread: Tennessee vs. Villanova

New, 10 comments
By Terry A. Lambert
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to Tennessee’s first true test of the season. The Volunteers are in Connecticut this afternoon, set to take on the No. 5 team in the country.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET, and ESPN News has the coverage.

Discuss below!

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...