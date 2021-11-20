 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open game thread: Tennessee vs. South Alabama

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Tennessee Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee is looking for bowl eligibility tonight, set to face the South Alabama Jaguars. The Volunteers have held as four touchdown favorites all week long.

ESPNU has the coverage, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Discuss below!

