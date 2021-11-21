How to watch: No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 18 North Carolina

Tennessee is simply looking to flush Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Villanova. It was a moment to find out what this group was made of, facing one of the best teams in the country. The Volunteers were buried from the start, getting into foul trouble early and proceeding to shoot 17 percent from three point range.

“Keep taking your shots,” Rick Barnes said of the message he delivered to his team after the loss. “We are going to shoot the ball. We have guys that work hard at shooting. I thought we probably shot a couple of them a little bit quick. We will get better. We have character guys and want to get better. For the majority of them, they have never been in a game like this. We will keep taking our shots.”

We wrapped up the entire debacle here.

No time to dwell on it — Tennessee is right back in action today against another tough opponent. North Carolina is up next for the Volunteers today, fresh off of a tough loss to Purdue. The Tar Heels gave the Boilermakers everything they wanted, but Purdue was able to pull away in the final moments to secure a 93-84 win.

Now both Tennessee and North Carolina have a chance to rebound on Sunday afternoon. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 4.5 point favorite in the matchup.

How to watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (approximately)

Location: Mohegan Sun (Connecticut)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network

