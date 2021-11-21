Dan Mullen out at Florida

After yesterday’s overtime loss to Missouri, the writing was on the wall. Today, Florida made the move — Dan Mullen has been fired as the head coach of the Gators.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news.

Dan Mullen is out as Florida’s head football coach, sources tell ESPN. The Gators have lost five straight to Power 5 opponents. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 21, 2021

Florida completely fell apart midseason, spiralling out of control as the team appeared to quit. The Gators finished 2-6 in the SEC, and now will need to win next week against Florida State to even make a bowl game. It was quite the collapse considering where this team began the season, taking Alabama down to the wire.

Mullen’s recruiting was under constant fire during his time in Gainesville as it became clear that he would never be able to hang with Kirby Smart. A 34-7 loss to Georgia this year further drove that point home, coming directly after a loss to a bad LSU team. A loss to South Carolina, and then a near upset against Samford seemed to seal the deal. Saturday’s loss to Missouri sped up the process.

Mullen will receive a $12 million buyout.

Now Florida is in a tough spot. LSU and USC have openings that will attract top names, and they’ve been working on their searches now for weeks. What does that leave Florida with? This one will be fascinating to following over the next couple weeks.