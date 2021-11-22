New AP Top 25: Tennessee climbs after win over North Carolina

Apparently the AP voters didn’t care too much about Tennessee’s no-show on Saturday against Villanova. The Vols moved up from 17th to 15th this week, just one day after Tennessee bounced back to crush North Carolina.

With two losses this weekend, the Tar Heels fell out of the top 25.

Gonzaga held on to the top spot, followed by UCLA. Those two will face each other on Tuesday night. Purdue, which won the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, moved up to No. 3.

Texas, Memphis, Kentucky and Alabama — all on Tennessee’s schedule — moved inside of the top ten this week. Arkansas was the next ranked SEC team, checking in at No. 13. Auburn (19) and Florida (23) rounded out the SEC in the top 25.

With a ton of big time matchups this week, expect this poll to change up quite a bit in seven days.

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Duke

6. Baylor

7. Villanova

8. Texas

9. Memphis

T10. Kentucky

T10. Alabama

12. Houston

13. Arkansas

14. Illinois

15. Tennessee

16. St. Bonaventure

17. Arizona

18. BYU

19. Auburn

20. Michigan

21. Seton Hall

22. UConn

23. Florida

24. USC

25. Xavier