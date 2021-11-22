New AP Top 25: Tennessee climbs after win over North Carolina

Apparently the AP voters didn’t care too much about Tennessee’s no-show on Saturday against Villanova. The Vols moved up from 17th to 15th this week, just one day after Tennessee bounced back to crush North Carolina.
With two losses this weekend, the Tar Heels fell out of the top 25.
Gonzaga held on to the top spot, followed by UCLA. Those two will face each other on Tuesday night. Purdue, which won the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, moved up to No. 3.
Texas, Memphis, Kentucky and Alabama — all on Tennessee’s schedule — moved inside of the top ten this week. Arkansas was the next ranked SEC team, checking in at No. 13. Auburn (19) and Florida (23) rounded out the SEC in the top 25.
With a ton of big time matchups this week, expect this poll to change up quite a bit in seven days.
AP TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Purdue
4. Kansas
5. Duke
6. Baylor
7. Villanova
8. Texas
9. Memphis
T10. Kentucky
T10. Alabama
12. Houston
13. Arkansas
14. Illinois
15. Tennessee
16. St. Bonaventure
17. Arizona
18. BYU
19. Auburn
20. Michigan
21. Seton Hall
22. UConn
23. Florida
24. USC
25. Xavier
