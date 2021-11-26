How to watch: Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

Coming off of a big win against North Carolina on Sunday, the 15th ranked Tennessee Volunteers are back in action this afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be taking on Tennessee Tech, who have made the short trip down the interstate to Knoxville.

Tennessee is 25-1 all time against Tech. The Golden Eagles are 2-3 on the season, suffering losses to Chattanooga, Memphis and UNC Asheville to this point. They bounced back in their most recent game, beating Lipscomb 88-77.

The Volunteers are looking to build off of what they found on Sunday. The emergence of Zakai Zeigler was huge for Rick Barnes, as Tennessee badly needed another lead guard to prove capable of creating alongside of Kennedy Chandler. The diamond-in-the-rough freshman point guard delivered that and then some, leading Tennessee in scoring against the Tar Heels. We’ll see what he can do today.

The status of Josiah-Jordan James remains unknown heading into this one.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: None

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network

Odds: Tennessee -23