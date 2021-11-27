Five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava visiting Tennessee

One of the premier prospects in next year’s class will be in Knoxville this weekend. Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr., a five-star quarterback prospect, will be in town to take in Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

Iamaleava announced his visit below.

Tennessee has been recruiting Iamaleava for more than six months now. Notre Dame and Ole Miss have also hosted Iamaleava on game visits this fall. Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama had him in during the summer months.

The 6-5, 195 pound passer is currently the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He’s the third ranked quarterback in the class.

Tennessee’s work on the field this year will obviously make it a little easier for Josh Heupel to sell his vision on the recruiting trail. The 2022 class put Heupel in a tough spot, starting late and dealing COVID restrictions to start. It’s probably not fair to judge what Tennessee does with their 2022 group, as 2023 will be his first official full cycle in Knoxville.

Heupel’s system should attract plenty of quarterback talent, especially after what Hendon Hooker has done this fall. The staff already earned a commitment from four-star passer Tayven Jackson, who will arrive this spring.

Iamaleava will obviously be a difficult pull out of California, but getting him to come across the country is certainly a development worth noting. We’ll be paying attention to this one over the next several months.