SEC Week 13 Picks: Straight up and against the spread

It’s the final regular Saturday of the season — rivalry week, as per tradition. A couple of games have already been played, with Ole Miss taking the Egg Bowl on Thursday and Arkansas handling Missouri on Friday.

Today, the Iron Bowl will be front and center as Alabama goes for another win in that series. The Tigers have collapsed down the stretch in Bryan Harsin’s first season, and now he faces a three-touchdown spread today against the Tide.

LSU-Texas A&M should be the most competitive conference game this week, as Ed Orgeron goes out fighting. Kentucky-Louisville is suddenly a fascinating non-conference game with a razor thin spread, while Florida and Florida State will battle it out for bowl eligibility.

Tennessee will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Neyland Stadium, where they are 31 point favorites today. The Vols are looking for their 7th win of the season, but the ‘Dores have been pesky as of late. Can Tennessee cover 31 points? We’re split on that.

Check out all of our picks for the day below, powered by Tallysight.

Week 13 SEC Picks