How to watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Welcome to the final regular season Saturday of the year. The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) will close the season today against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9). Josh Heupel is looking for win No. 7 on the year, which has to be viewed as a massive success after everything this program went through over the last year.

Tennessee is a 31 point favorite today, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt has been more competitive in recent weeks. They kept it within 14 points last week against Ole Miss, within 17 against Kentucky and within 11 against Missouri. That’s notable improvement for a team that was blown out by ETSU to start the year.

Josh Heupel’s 16th ranked offense gets to face the 119th ranked defense in the country today. It’s a chance for Hendon Hooker, Jabari Small, Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones to put up some big numbers to close the season.

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network