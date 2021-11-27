 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tennessee-Vanderbilt: Open game thread

By Terry A. Lambert
Tennessee is looking to close the regular season on a high note, gunning for their 7th win of the season today with Vanderbilt in town.

Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET and SEC Network will have the call.

Discuss below!

