Tennessee moves up in latest AP poll

We’ve got a new team atop the AP top 25 following Duke’s win over Gonzaga last week. The Blue Devils were very impressive out in Las Vegas, handling the Zags 84-81. Gonzaga fell to No. 3, while Purdue jumped up to No. 2.

Tennessee took advantage of a tumble from Memphis and Alabama, moving up to 13th in the poll. Memphis fell to 18th after a blowout loss to Iowa State, while Alabama tumbled to 16th after losing to Iona.

Florida shot up to 14th following a big win over Ohio State, while Kentucky and Arkansas cracked the top ten. With Auburn in 21st, the SEC now has six teams inside of the top 25 poll.

The Volunteers will host Presbyterian on Tuesday, before making a trip west to face Colorado on Saturday.

Latest AP Top 25

1. Duke

2. Purdue

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. UCLA

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Arizona

12. BYU

13. Tennessee

14. Florida

15. Houston

16. Alabama

17. Connecticut

18. Memphis

19. Iowa State

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Michigan State

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan

25. Seton Hall