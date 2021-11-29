Tennessee moves up in latest AP poll

We’ve got a new team atop the AP top 25 following Duke’s win over Gonzaga last week. The Blue Devils were very impressive out in Las Vegas, handling the Zags 84-81. Gonzaga fell to No. 3, while Purdue jumped up to No. 2.
Tennessee took advantage of a tumble from Memphis and Alabama, moving up to 13th in the poll. Memphis fell to 18th after a blowout loss to Iowa State, while Alabama tumbled to 16th after losing to Iona.
Florida shot up to 14th following a big win over Ohio State, while Kentucky and Arkansas cracked the top ten. With Auburn in 21st, the SEC now has six teams inside of the top 25 poll.
The Volunteers will host Presbyterian on Tuesday, before making a trip west to face Colorado on Saturday.
Latest AP Top 25
1. Duke
2. Purdue
3. Gonzaga
4. Baylor
5. UCLA
6. Villanova
7. Texas
8. Kansas
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Arizona
12. BYU
13. Tennessee
14. Florida
15. Houston
16. Alabama
17. Connecticut
18. Memphis
19. Iowa State
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Michigan State
23. Wisconsin
24. Michigan
25. Seton Hall
