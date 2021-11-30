Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

The Tennessee basketball season continues tonight with another non-conference matchup. The Presbyterian Blue Hose are in town, with the Volunteers looking to rebound from a sloppy Black Friday outing against Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee was missing Josiah-Jordan James and Justin Powell during that game, and it remains to be seen if they return tonight. The Vols have a more challenging game on the road against Colorado on Saturday, so it’s possible that they rest until then.

Presbyterian is coming off a preseason tournament win, going 3-0 in the University of New Orleans Classic. They’re 5-2 on the year, taking an 11 point loss to Clemson and a 34 point loss to Cincinnati.

Tennessee is 3-0 all time against Presbyterian, dating back to 2012.

The Blue Hose have had a good start to the season, led by sophomore guard Rayshon Harrison, who is scoring north of 21 points per game. Presbyterian ranks near the top of the offensive rebounding category in D1, bringing down 16 per game.

Tennessee opened as a 24 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network