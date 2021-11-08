Tennessee opens as big underdog against Georgia

Josh Heupel’s year one Vols continue to impress. Coming off of a bye, Tennessee went to Lexington and knocked off the 18th-ranked Wildcats to improve to 5-4 on the year. Next up — a date with the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia has been steamrolling everyone this year, anchored by their No. 2 ranked defense. The Bulldogs have surrendered a staggering five touchdowns on the year. Kirby Smart’s roster is bigger, faster, stronger and deeper than anyone else’s, and the scoreboard has reflected that all year.

Even with Tennessee’s emergence, Vegas is still expecting Georgia to win comfortably. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia is a 20.5 point favorite. The total has been set at 55.

Can Tennessee score on Georgia? That’s the question here, because no team has scored on Georgia. South Carolina and Kentucky both scored 13 points. Auburn mustered ten, while Arkansas was shut out. Can Tennessee’s 21st ranked offense change that narrative?

Hendon Hooker has been playing lights out since taking over for Joe Milton, but this feels like it will come down more to the offensive line’s ability to protect him. Georgia is also ranked second against the run, which could make Tennessee one-dimensional. With such an obvious difference in depth and talent, it will be interesting to see if Josh Heupel and company can scheme up some points.

Kickoff is set for Saturday afternoon from Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. CBS will have the coverage.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.