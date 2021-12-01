Velus Jones Jr. accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Another Tennessee Volunteer will be headed to Mobile, Alabama for the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February, joining Alontae Taylor. Velus Jones Jr. is the latest to accept his invite to the NFL’s premier all-star game, giving him a big chance to improve his stock ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The official announcement was made today.

Jones joined Tennessee ahead of the 2020 season, transferring in from USC and looking to make more of an impact offensively. He certainly did that in 2021 under new head coach Josh Heupel, finishing second on the team in receiving yards in the regular season. With a bowl game to go, Jones currently has 52 catches for 722 yards and six scores on the year. He also added a kick return touchdown to his statline against South Alabama.

His offensive production this season really was the first of his career. Jones came on strong at the end of 2020, and the offensive-minded Heupel put him to good use. NFL teams likely won’t love the lack of production through the course of his career, but his immediate value as a return man should at least find him an early opportunity to find the field.

The 6-0, 200 pound receiver will have a chance to meet and network with NFL scouts, coaches and general managers, looking to make an impression ahead of the draft.

The Senior Bowl is set for February 5th, with the always important practices happening the week before. NFL Network will have the coverage throughout the week.