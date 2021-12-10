4-star wide receiver Kaleb Webb commits to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers made a huge splash in their 2022 recruiting class with the flip of 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Webb. Webb backed off his commitment to ECU over the weekend, and has committed to Tennessee today.

This might be the most exciting grab of the 2022 Tennessee recruiting class yet.

Initially, when you read that a recruit has flipped from East Carolina, you might wonder just how good that recruit is. But in this case, the Pirates were trying to hide their treasure. Webb committed to them in June, and after a couple of dominant performances in his senior season, he started getting a flurry of Power-5 offers. Tennessee fought hard and was able to convince him to visit in October. They closed the deal with an official visit in December, and Webb chose the Volunteers over a plethora of interested suitors.

So what makes Webb so highly sought after?

Simply put, his ceiling is limitless. Webb is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, and moves extremely well for his size. We typically try to organize wide receivers into “possession” or “slot” guys, among others. Webb is one of those prospects that can do a little bit of everything. He’s got plenty of speed and great ball skills to boot. You don’t find many receivers his age who know how to use their body when going up for a ball. It comes easily to Webb, who is a dynamite red zone target.

As a bonus, if you’re concerned about competition strength, don’t worry. McEachern High School is in the highest classification of Georgia football. So when Webb put up over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior year, he did it against good competition and Divsion-I prospects.

Webb’s ranking history reflects his fast rise. He’s risen over 1,100 spots in the 247Sports Composite Rankings since the start of his senior season. He’s ranked as the 440th overall player and 62nd wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite, but that’s largely because some recruiting services haven’t caught up to his performance. In the 247Sports rankings, Webb is all the way up to 191st nationally and 34th at the position. His commitment brings the Volunteers’ class to 16th nationally and seventh in the conference.