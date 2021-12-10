Four-star RB Justin Williams arrives for his official Tennessee visit ahead of final decision

One of the biggest targets left for Tennessee ahead of the early signing period will be in town this weekend. Justin Williams, a four-star running back out of Georgia, is in town to take his official look at Knoxville just days before deciding where to put his signature.

The 6-0, 205 pound back decommitted from West Virginia back in November after a few other teams came calling. Two of those teams — Tennessee and Auburn — make up his final two.

TOP 2 pic.twitter.com/Lzjv9saMwd — JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) December 7, 2021

Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams is now the 287th ranked prospect in the 2022 class.

Williams took his official visit to Auburn last weekend, and will wrap up his recruiting process this weekend at Tennessee. He will then decide between the two schools during the early signing period, and plans to enroll early and start his college football journey in January.

Josh Heupel and running backs coach Jerry Mack visited Williams in home back on December 1st, looking to make one final push.

Tennessee has a definite need at the position. The Volunteers were already thin entering the season, and the loss of Tiyon Evans to the portal didn’t help that depth. They also lost a top player-maker, too. The Vols already have one commitment from four-star back Dylan Sampson, and they’re in a good spot to add Williams now too.

The early signing period opens next week, starting on Wednesday, December 15th. Williams is one of the top targets that we’ll be monitoring.