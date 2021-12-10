Former 3-star Florida OL transfers to Tennessee

Note: It appears that maybe this isn’t official yet, as there’s not been any confirmation from Tennessee. Stay tuned.



Tennessee got a second bit of good news on Friday, as shortly after 4-star WR Kaleb Webb committed, Gerald Mincey announced that he’s committed to the Vols, too.

Mincey is a former 3-star OL prospect in the 2020 class from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The redshirt freshman is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds on Florida’s website and played in 10 games last year as a reserve offensive lineman.

Things are a bit chaotic down in Gainesville since Dan Mullen’s firing. Mincey is one of six Gators to enter the portal so far, though I’m sure a few of those guys are at least having talks with new head coach Billy Napier about staying put. Napier’s also trying to salvage the 2022 recruiting class that’s been rapidly dissipating for weeks. 10-ish prospects have reneged on commitments since October, leaving Florida with just eight players in what’s now listed as the lowest-ranked recruiting class in the SEC, per 247. The Gators’ roster would have just 64 scholarship players if the other five Gators in the portal end up leaving, according to UF 247 writer Thomas Goldkamp.

Goldkamp also referred to Mincey as “one of the more promising younger prospects on the (Florida) O-line.”

Mincey’s young and has prototypical size for an SEC offensive tackle — those are both major pluses. While Tennessee’s line seemed improved this year, they still finished 124th in the NCAA by allowing an average of 3.6 sacks per game, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Vols add two-ish more offensive linemen via the portal.