Updated College Football Playoff Odds

The dust has settled and the field has been set — the College Football Playoff is a go for New Year’s Eve. Top seed Alabama will face fourth-seeded Cincinnati, while two-seed Georgia will face three-seed Michigan.

The committee wasn’t left with much choice after last weekend’s outcomes. Had Oklahoma State had gotten that one extra yard, things might have gotten very interesting for the Bearcats. Their reward? A date with the Crimson Tide.

Just when you thought Nick Saban’s team was outmanned, Alabama came out and crushed Georgia. Coming off of a dud of a performance in the Iron Bowl and a lackluster win against LSU, the public was down on Alabama, but they came roaring back to life in Atlanta when it mattered most. The result punched their ticket to the playoff, basically forcing the committee to make them the top seed.

Nearly equally impressive last weekend was Michigan, which blew out Iowa in the Big Ten title game. That performance came just one week after handling Ohio State, making Michigan perhaps the hottest team entering the four-team bracket. The oddsmakers still favor the boys from the south, however.

Alabama and Georgia are big favorites to win it all, followed by Michigan, and then Cincinnati, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Football Playoff Odds

Alabama +120

Georgia +140

Michigan +700

Cincinnati +1600

Alabama is a two touchdown favorite over Cincinnati, while Georgia has held firm so far as a 7.5 point favorite over Michigan. Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl (Alabama-Cincinnati) is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Orange Bowl (Georgia-Michigan) will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will carry both games.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.