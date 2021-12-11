Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro: How to watch

Tennessee returns to Knoxville today, set to face UNC-Greensboro at Thompson Boling Arena. The Volunteers are coming off of a tough overtime loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday, a game that was doomed by their inability to hit open shots from long range. Rick Barnes will look for a bounceback effort today.

The Spartans are 7-2 on the year, but have yet to play an opponent from a major conference. Their two losses so far came to UMass and FIU. UNC-Greensboro is coming off of an NCAA Tournament bid last season, where they fell as the 13-seed to 4th-seeded Florida State. They’re in year one under new head coach Mike Jones, who took over for Wes Miller after he took the Cincinnati job.

UNC-Greensboro was picked to finish 6th in the SoCon this season.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 21.5 point favorite today.

This is a spot for the Vols to get that bad taste out of their mouths. Tuesday’s game was frustrating in several different ways, but even as poorly as they played offensively, they still could have — and probably should have — won that matchup. How will they respond today?

Tennessee has this game and then a date with USC-Upstate before taking on the struggling, but talented Memphis Tigers on Saturday in Nashville.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network

