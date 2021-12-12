4-star 2023 tight end Ethan Davis commits to Tennessee

With all the focus being on Tennessee’s 2022 class ahead of early signing day, the Volunteers snuck in a 2023 commitment on Sunday. Four-star tight end Ethan Davis announced his decision, giving the Vols a huge piece to build on in next year’s class.

Davis is a big time prospect, ranking 112th overall in the 247Sports Composite. He’s rated as the 7th tight end in the class, already with a 6-4, 215 pound frame as a junior in high school. Davis is out of Suwanee, Georgia.

Several SEC schools had offered Davis already, including Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Alex Golesh, Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, gets credit for the recruiting win here.

The Georgia native has visited Tennessee twice this year, enough for him to feel comfortable with going ahead with his commitment today. The Volunteers sent out the offer in May, and got him on campus in June and October. Davis has an older sister that is already at Tennessee, which also likely played a factor. Ole Miss was viewed as the other most likely contender in the battle.

Davis is a two-sport athlete, also playing basketball. In fact, he has already received basketball offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. That basketball ability definitely translates to the football field, especially at the tight end position.

Tennessee didn’t get a ton of production out of the tight end position in year one under Josh Heupel, but they didn’t have a true impact player at the position either. Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant combined for 31 catches, four touchdowns and 328 yards. Former four-star prospect Miles Campbell should get more involved next season, along with intriguing pieces like Trinity Bell and Julian Nixon. Davis will enter the picture ahead of the 2023 season.

The commitment of Davis is Tennessee’s second of their 2023 class, adding to three-star safety Jack Luttrell.